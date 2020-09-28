Three-time world champion Mark Selby edged Martin Gould 9-8 to clinch his 18th ranking title at the Snooker European Masters in Milton Keynes, England on Sunday.

Selby, 37, reached his 27th career ranking final after defeating China’s top player Ding Junhui and compatriot Shaun Murphy back-to-back on Saturday.

While facing world number 53 Gould, who stunned world number one Judd Trump in the semifinals, Selby gave up a 4-0 lead to trail 5-4, but managed to reclaim the advantage at 7-6.

Gould scored 107 to tie the game up at 7-7 and was calm enough to win the 18th frame, forcing Selby to seal the win in the deciding frame.

“It’s gutting to have come up short but it was a great final. Both of us scored heavily and both of us made mistakes,” Gould told the World Snooker Tour website.

Selby revealed that one of his targets this season is to get to number one in the world rankings.

“Judd is miles ahead in front, but in a year he will have to defend six tournaments and if he doesn’t win those six tournaments he will lose a lot,” said Selby. “That is my aim to get to number one. It is going to be difficult, but that is what keeps me working every day and practicing hard.”