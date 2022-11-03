Select Committee on Sports visits National Sports College

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture has paid a working visit to the National Sports College (NSC), Winneba, as part of their oversight responsibility.

The visit by the 17-member committee also formed part of activities of their activities for the third sitting of Parliament and was for them to appraise themselves with an up-to-date information on the workings of the college and their challenges.

According to the leadership of the committee, the visit was also to further deepen the existing cordial relationship between the National Sports College and Parliament.

Mr. Noah Bukaru, Acting Director of the College, who welcomed the committee expressed his appreciation to them for the gesture and outlined the challenges facing them.

He mentioned lack of infrastructure, dwindling staff strength and the need for a legal instrument to back the College’s operations as the major challenges facing the college.

A member of the committee, Mr. Collins Adomako Mensah assured staff and management of the College that they would see more of such visits in future.

He mentioned that since the committee was a supervisory one, the visit to the College was to enable the committee to understand the issues on the ground.

Members assured the NSC they had noted all issues raised and would work to get the College to a suitable status.

The team led by the management of the college toured the college’s facilities and interacted with staff.