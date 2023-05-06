Selected Girls In Kasoa Mentored On The International Day Of The Girl In ICT

The MTN Ghana Foundation has partnered with Code Coast Tech Hub to organize a mentorship and coding workshop for selected female students in Kasoa in the central region.

The initiative was organized to mark this year’s International Day for ‘Girls in ICT Day’, a day set aside by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to encourage girls to take up careers in ICT. The day was celebrated under the theme “Digital Skills for Life”.

In the opening remarks, Mrs. Cynthia Mills, the MTN Ghana Foundation Economic Empowerment Advisor, said “MTN Ghana Foundation seek to create fair opportunities for all and also encourage girls to take up the challenge of transforming societies by acquiring the necessary skills in ICT.

“The MTN Ghana Foundation is committed to encouraging the female child to embrace opportunities in the digital space and find rewarding careers”, she added.

Representatives from MTN Ghana and some professional shared their experiences with the mentees. The mentorship session was followed by a practical workshop. The girls were taught how to build android app using MIT App Inventor. The MIT App Inventor is an open-source web application originally provided by Google, and now maintained by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The girls also took part in an innovation challenge as part of the workshop where they brainstorm ideas to solve the challenge presented to them. The winning team was presented with a prize.