Some indigenous Made-in-Ghana products and services, have been shortlisted to receive the “Pride of Ghana” honours at the seventh edition of the Virtual Made in Ghana Awards 2020.

The Awards, an initiative of the Entrepreneur Foundation of Ghana (EFG), endorsed by the Ghana Standards Authority is on the theme; “Promoting and growing indigenous business ventures into world class brands”.

A statement, signed by Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, Founder of EFG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the event would honour 38 most celebrated and outstanding Made-in-Ghana products and service organisations for the production of unique products and delivery of efficient services.

It said the Made-in-Ghana Awards 2020, was a shortlist of celebrated Made-in-Ghana products and service organisations that had exhibited excellence in manufacturing practices and standards.

The statement said products and services nominated would be evaluated on their contribution to quality delivery achievements in creating economic and social values.

The statement said the awards were about seeking the pride of Ghanaian indigenous 38 most celebrated high quality and competitive products and services to create awareness, provide a boost to the business profile and reputation.

It added that the honour would also increase the products’ credibility in international markets and build product loyalty to save the local manufacturing industries from collapse.

The shortlisted products are; Kleanz Hand Sanitizer, Auntie Mary’s Gripe Mixture, JRA Foundation Bathing Gel and Africa Fresh Alata Soap Black Beauty, JRA Lion Antiseptic and Everyday Fresh Liquid Detergent, and Dadewa Nails and Ultimate Welded Mesh,

The rest are; Bine 20 Disinfectant, Ekumfi Pure Juice, Special Ice Mineral Water, Special Ice Carbonated Soft Drinks, Nkulenu Palm Soup Base, Taabea Herbal Mixture, Papa Jumbo Paper Towel and Fluffy Toilet Roll, Niche Chocolate Bites, and Ingreen Irrigation System.

The service provider nominees are; the Social Security and National Trust (SSNIT), the Goil Company Limited (GOIL), Integrated Compost Packaging Limited, Royal Crown Packaging Limited, and Jaykay Industries and Investment Limited.

Others are; Allied Oil Ghana limited, New Crystal Health Services Limited, Dignity DTRT Apparel, Goldkey Properties Limited, Kane-Em Industries Limited, Ernest Chemist limited, and Sleek Garment Export Limited.

The product categories include; Overall Best Product of the Year, Product of the Decade, Manufacturing Industry, Indigenous Product, Tissue and Paper, Textile, Food and Beverages, Apparel and Garments, and Building Materials.

Others are; Pharmaceuticals/Herbal Products, Rubber and Plastics, Toiletries, Detergent, Cosmetics, Food Processing, and Financial and Non-Financial.

Honorary awards, the statement said, would include; Outstanding Ghanaian Ambassador, Outstanding Ambassador, Woman Ambassador, and the ultimate Pride of Ghana Award.

The statement said products entered would be scored on five parameters that demonstrate overall Product Premium Quality, Product Content (local materials), Product labelling and Packaging, Product Competitiveness, and product standard certification, offering a point of difference from competitors.