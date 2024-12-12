Selena Gomez Announces Engagement to Music Producer Benny Blanco

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has revealed that she is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco.

The 32-year-old shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday, December 11, posting a series of photos featuring herself wearing an engagement ring, with Blanco, 36, kissing her head.

In the heartfelt post, Gomez captioned the images with “forever begins now,” to which Blanco playfully responded: “Hey wait… that’s my wife.” The announcement has already captured the attention of many celebrities, including Taylor Swift, who commented, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

The couple, who began dating in June 2023, reportedly first met in 2019 while collaborating on Gomez’s song I Can’t Get Enough. During a May 2023 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blanco expressed his desire to marry Gomez, saying, “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”

Gomez, in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, reflected on their relationship, sharing, “I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Their relationship has continued to grow publicly, with Gomez confirming their romance in December 2023 by liking fan posts on Instagram, even commenting, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” The couple made their red carpet debut together at the 2024 Emmys in January.

Blanco, who produced Gomez’s August 2023 single “Single Soon,” and the actress are now poised to embark on this next chapter together.