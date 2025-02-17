Selex Foundation Organises Christmas Party For The Aged And Children.

Heartwarming Christmas party, organized by the advocacy group Selex Foundation, brought immense joy and excitement to over 100 children and elderly individuals.

The event took place at the Epiphany Presbyterian Church in Kaajaano, Greater Accra Region.

Selex Foundation, dedicated to empowering children as agents of change, spearheaded the party under the theme “Building Climate Resilience and Environmental Sustainability.”

Before a delicious lunch was served, children were treated to a range of engaging activities led by the foundation’s team members.

These included games like pick & act, a lively dancing competition, and tag of peace, creating an atmosphere of fun and laughter.

Executives and members of the Selex Foundation joined the elderly and children for lunch, sharing a meal and bringing smiles to everyone’s faces.

Attendees, including caregivers and community leaders who graced the occasion, enjoyed a plentiful spread of food and drinks.

To commemorate the event, all children received gifts.

Established just a year ago, Selex Foundation focuses on environmental sustainability, climate change education, and providing support to vulnerable members of society.

Alexis Naa Shormey Nortey, founder and president of Selex Foundation, spoke to the press during the event. She explained that the foundation prioritizes children because, despite being the least responsible for poor sanitation and climate change, they disproportionately suffer its consequences.

Miss Nortey highlighted the severe threats climate change poses to children’s well-being. She emphasized that extreme weather events worldwide endanger lives and damage essential infrastructure. Furthermore, she noted that floods contaminate freshwater and sanitation systems, increasing children’s vulnerability to diseases like cholera.

“My foundation is only a year old, and my vision is to raise awareness and assist vulnerable people in our community,” Miss Nortey stated. “They need to be resilient to climate shocks.”

In conclusion, Miss Nortey stressed the urgency of action, stating, “The time to start is now, for we do not know when extreme climate events will strike. We are creating awareness and building resilience for a safer tomorrow.