Seley drops bombshell about Ghana’s music industry

Switzerland-based Ghanaian female musician Seley has expressed worry over the excessive demand for sexual desires when female artistes want to promote their craft in the music industry.

According to Seley, she recently visited Ghana with the aim of making herself known in the Ghanaian music industry but was shocked by the sexual demands.

Seley, who is currently promoting her “Problem” single, further stated that this phenomenon was worrying to talented female artistes who want to pursue a career at the top level.

She noted that during her stay in Ghana, many producers in the industry made sexual demands and were not concerned about her talent or how to develop it.

This, she said, was a major problem that needed to be addressed in order to create a more equitable and fair industry for female artistes.

Seley added that she was determined to pursue her career in music despite the few setbacks as she continues to work on numerous musical projects.