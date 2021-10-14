Self-Love Comes From Accepting And Appreciating Your Individuality, Says Kristina Nazaryan

Kristina Nazaryan is a Dubai-based celebrity makeup artist. Over the span of her career, she has worked with several A-list celebrities like Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Tommy Hilfiger, Shiva Safai, Princess Beatrice, Stephanie McMahon, Tyrese Gibson, and many others. She is the Founder and CEO of ‘I Luv Me,’ a premium beauty services company in Dubai.

Kristina Nazaryan was born in Uzbekistan, which was then part of the now-defunct Soviet regime. She has a degree in Tourism and Service from the Tashkent State University of Economics. She also trained in beauty and makeup from the Esmod French Fashion Institute in Dubai. Her big break came in 2014 when she started working as a makeup artist with some of the biggest on-screen stars.

To leverage the power of social media for lead generation, she started an Instagram channel for her business, and more recently, a TikTok channel. The Instagram handle has 447,000 followers and features beauty tips, on-site shoots, and a lot of motivational content.

Like everyone who’s someone now, Kristina Nazaryan has had to struggle a lot to get where she is today. From a young age, she adored beauty and loved being the center of attention. But to make her way in the cut-throat beauty and styling business, she has had to teach herself quite a few things. The foremost of them was to accept that you’re unique. Your skills, your flaws, your experiences, and your failures color you as a person. You have to own up to it all.

In one of her Instagram posts, she says – “Do what you love, love what you do.” This is an essential tip because the secret to success is to put one’s entire being into a cause they believe in. A big part of being a high-profile person is to accept that you cannot win every battle, but you can be eternally grateful.

Kristina Nazaryan believes that love and beauty will save the world. According to her, beauty is in everything — it goes far beyond rouge and mascara. A beautiful soul is one that takes the good with the bad, takes oneself as they are, and remains thankful. We are impressed by such high thinking and wish Kristina all the best for her future endeavors.