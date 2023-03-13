Self-motivation is my priority as a singer – Iycee Bee

Afro beat, Afro-pop artiste Eric Wilson popularly known in the music industry as Iyce Bee has said he gets his motivation from the challenges he goes through when composing a song.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency Tema Entertainment Desk the Afro beat artiste disclosed his intention to produce more singles this year.

“My first track for this year was released earlier in January which was titled Sugar Daddy which talked about love and has got many people streaming it on audiomack,” he stated.

Iyce Bee explained that his ambition for the next five years was to become one of the world’s biggest artistes and be recognized in the music industry.

He commended his family and close friends for the massive support they had given him throughout his music journey.

He said he would embark on a collaboration with Nii Funny which would be dropping soon on all streaming platforms titled “Chitchat”.

The Afro beat and Afro-pop artist promised his fans of producing more tracks through hard work and determination this year.