Selikem Wins 2024 Ghana National Chess Championship, Marking a Historic Achievement

The 2024 Ghana National Chess Championship Finals, held from January 2-5, 2025, at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, saw young chess prodigy Selikem emerge victorious in a fiercely contested 10-player round-robin tournament.

Selikem, who remained unbeaten through nine rounds, secured 7.5 points with six wins and three draws. His impressive performance outshone seasoned players such as International Master (IM) Francis Anquandah and Candidate Master (CM) Bernard Anhwere, marking a significant milestone for Ghana’s chess community.

This win represents a major achievement for Selikem, who at just 14 years old, has already left an indelible mark on Ghanaian chess. His journey began in 2021 when he won a silver medal in the Under-12 Open Category at the African Youth Chess Championships, earning the title of Candidate Master—the youngest Ghanaian to achieve this at the time.

Ghana Chess Association (GCA) President, Philip Ameku, praised Selikem’s accomplishment, stating, “His success highlights the incredible potential of Ghana’s young chess players. It’s a testament to what can be achieved through dedication and support.”

Selikem himself expressed his gratitude to his family, coaches, and the chess community. “Winning the national championship is a dream come true. I hope my success inspires more young people to get involved in chess and follow their passions,” he said.

This historic win not only propels Selikem’s career but also signals a bright future for chess in Ghana, with the GCA continuing to support young talent and aim for greater recognition on the international stage.