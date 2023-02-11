Selorm Adadevoh Wins Big at MTN Leadership Gathering

MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh has been adjudged the MTN CEO of the Year at this year’s MTN Leadership Gathering conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

MTN Ghana also won two additional awards – Best Environmental Sustainable Governance (ESG) Award and the Best Rural Telephony Project.

The award ceremony hosted by the MTN Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita was attended by the 450 senior executives of MTN operations across the continent, was to celebrate operating companies and MTNers that have made progress against Ambition 2025 targets in 2022.

The two-day event was an annual conference that brings together MTN leaders from across the continent to endow them with skills and knowledge to lead successfully and bring out the best in their teams.

Held on the theme: ‘Leading through Values’ the conference was also to reinforce MTN’s values, what its stands for, and how its leaders and team players shape MTN’s culture.

Selorm Adadevoh emerging as the CEO of the Year in the MTN group did not come as a surprise as his leadership has seen MTN Ghana take giant steps towards realising the Group’s Ambition 2025 strategy in spite of the fact that MTN Ghana is under some regulatory constraints due to its significant market power (SMP) status.

Since MTN Ghana was declared SMP in June 2020, the industry regulator has implemented a number of measures in an attempt to “correct the market imbalance”. But the effective leadership of Selorm Adadevoh has seen MTN rather gain more customers and market share on monthly basis, while the other telcos, who are under no regulatory constraints, keep losing customers and market share.

In the midst of SMP regulatory constraints, MTN Ghana has, for instance, recently acquired and launched a new number block starting with 053, while its competitors who are being helped to catch up, are still in the woods.

Indeed, way back in 2021, Selorm led the MTN Ghana team to ready over 1,300 cell sites across the country for 5G launch. MTN was ready to launch 5G in 2022 but for the regulator’s refusal to grant them the license due to the same SMP status.

Under Selorm’s leadership, MTN appears to have taken full advantage of the SMP status to rather carry the entire ecosystem along the path of growth with its network as a service (NaaS) leg of the Agenda 2025 strategy. Besides, MTN Ghana is set to become a complete digital operator by the close of this year.

Meanwhile, with the launch of its Ayoba Super App and the API marketplace called Chenosis, MTN is also carrying several start-ups in Ghana along the path of growth to create shared value in the ecosystem.

Selorm’s leadership and the tangible results it delivers for MTN Ghana and the Group made the Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita describe MTN Ghana as “jewel in the MTN Group crown”. And rightly so, Selorm and MTN Ghana has won several top industry awards in Ghana since he took the MTN top job. It was therefore not out of place for him to have emerged CEO of the Year within the MTN Group itself.

Below is the full list of winners at the awards ceremony:

Build the largest & most valuable platforms: Fintech: MTN Rwanda

Build the largest & most valuable platforms: Ayoba: MTN Zambia

Build the largest & most valuable platforms: Enterprise: MTN Irancell

Drive Industry Leading Connectivity Operations and Second to-None Networks:

Lonestar Cell MTN (Official LinkedIn account)

Leading customer experience: MTN Eswatini

ESG at the Core: MTN Ghana

Future fit talent and culture: MTN Cameroon

Most improved risk and control environment: MTN Afghanistan

MTN Group President & CEO Discretionary Award

Group Investor Relations: Tsholofelo Molefe

Group Human Resources: Paul Norman

Group Sustainability & Corporate Affairs: Nompilo Morafo

Million Dollar Challenge: MTN Rwanda

Rural Telephony: MTN Ghana

MTN CEO Award was awarded to Selorm Adadevoh MTN Ghana CEO