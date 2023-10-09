Selorm from Volta region wins GMB23

Selorm Magdalene Gafah, a Ghanaian teacher, was named 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner after excelling in the interview section at the National Theater on October 8, 2023.

Naa Ayeley is the first runner-up, followed by Kwartemaa of the Bono Region in second place, and Nurah and Aduanige of the Northern Region in fourth and fifth place respectively

Selorm, the Volta Region’s representative in this year’s contest, has a remarkable track record since the judges consistently evaluate her well after each weekly elimination show.

This gave the Queen more energy to deliver her best which led to the succession of the crown as the winner of the GMB23.

During her performance, she highlighted the uniqueness of her region by outlining the delicious and wish to taste by all food, unique vocational skills, and tourism in her region during the finale performance at the National Theatre winning the hearts of the judges and subsequently crowning her the Queen