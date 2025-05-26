Semenyo’s Brace Caps Breakthrough Season for Bournemouth

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo delivered a career-best performance in Bournemouth’s season finale, netting both goals in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock in the 74th minute before sealing the win with a clinical strike ten minutes later, taking his Premier League tally to 11 goals this campaign.

Semenyo’s double marked a personal milestone – his first double-digit scoring season since joining England’s top flight. The former Bristol City attacker now boasts 20 Premier League goals overall, with his latest contributions coming from a composed finish off Ilya Zabarnyi’s assist and a powerful low drive from the edge of the box.

The Black Stars international’s 11-goal, 5-assist output in 37 appearances this season signals his growing importance to both club and country as he enters his prime years. His late-season form provides optimism for Ghana ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers.