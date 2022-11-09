Semester syllabus may not be covered due to Teachers Strike

Students at the Dabokpa Technical Institute in Tamale say their teachers are unlikely to cover the academic syllabus due to the ongoing strike action.

Yakubu Mumuni Nafisa, a form one student studying Biodigestor, told the GNA that the ongoing strike by the teacher unions would make it difficult for them to complete the semester’s syllabus.

She said: “We haven’t finished learning the second semester topics, but we no longer learn because of the strike.”

She noted that all subject teachers had some of their leaning topics left to be taught, adding “Friends, who can help some of us to learn, do not come to school because our teachers don’t come.”

Abubakari Mutiiaa, a first-year computer software development student of the Dabokpa Technical Institute, said the strike had compelled students to either loiter or sleep as teaching was on hold.

She pleaded with the teachers to resume classes, stating that students needed to be taught ahead of the school’s mid-semester examinations to be taken at the end of November.

The students were reacting to the strike action by the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Ghana National Association of Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers to protest the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah’s as the acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

Some primary and Junior High Schools visited by the GNA in the Tamale Metropolis were deserted.

The schools included the Tishigu Anglican schools, Queen Elizabeth Primary School, Police Barracks School and Sakasaka Presby Experimental Primary School.

Meanwhile, the GES on Monday directed heads of schools to keep schools open despite the teachers’ strike by teachers.

The GNA visited the Dabokpa Technical Institute, Kalpohin Senior High School and the Ghana Senior High School and realised that classes were not in session, even though the students were in school.