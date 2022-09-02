Semi-Final Round of Judging held for International Emmy Awards

First time held live in Cape Town, leading media executives and talent from around the world participate in the semi-final judging round for Best Performance by an Actorcategory for the International Emmys

[Cape Town, South Africa] On Friday, August 25th The Africa Channel and its production division TAC Studios hosted the semi-final International Emmy Awards Jury for Best Performance by an Actor in Cape Town, South Africa. Following a successful virtual event in 2021, this year’s jury facilitated by the International Emmys included talent and representatives from major companies including MultiChoice, Amazon Prime Video, The Africa Channel, ColorCreative, Trace TV, FilmOne Entertainment, SABC, Disney+, and Zee Networks.

“It has been a privilege to renew our partnership with the International Emmys organization this year in our mutual quest to increase the representation by African countries at this global event designed to recognize excellence in all aspects of the television and film industry. It is our firm belief that by continuing to build bridges between African filmmakers and their counterparts in different corners of the world, while inspiring a spirit of healthy collaboration and competition between African media companies, the overall quality, diversity and inclusiveness of global television content will be enhanced,” stated Narendra Reddy, Chief Operating Officer, The Africa Channel.

“We thank our Member Narendra Reddy and The Africa Channel team for bringing together leading television professionals from the region in Capetown, for this Semi-Final Round of Judging, “ said Nathaniel Brendel, Senior Director, Emmy® Judging. “This is an integral part of the competition.”

The distinguished panel of jurors representing all facets of the industry encompassing executives, managers, agents and actors included: Merlin Naiker, Group Executive: Video Entertainment, SABC; Ayanna Lonian, Director of Content Acquisitions, Amazon Prime Video; Manoj Mathew, EVP & Territory Head Americas & Menapt, Zee TV; Marlon Davids, Managing Director, etv; Moses Babatope, Co-founder/Deputy Managing Director Filmhouse Group and Managing Director, FilmOne Entertainment Narendra Reddy, Chief Operating Officer, The Africa Channel; Nomsa Philiso, Executive Head of Programming, Multichoice; Talitha Watkins, President, ColorCreative founded by Issa Rae and Deniese Davis; Femi Odugbemi, Showrunner/Director; Sivan Pillay, CEO Trace Studios, Trace Africa; Paul Ogola, Actor, Producer; Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu, VP, Marketing & Corporate Comms, The Africa Channel; Tracy Ann van Rooyen, Senior Manager, Content Programming & Scheduling Africa, The Walt Disney Company; and David Kayser, Agent, Torchwood Literary & Scouting.

Final nominees will be announced in September 2022 and The 50th International Emmy Awards will take place on November 21, 2022 in New York.