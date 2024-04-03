Seminar On ‘The Economy Of Francesco’ Held At Catholic University Of Ghana

Source: Atianashie Miracle

In a compelling gathering organized by the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration at the Catholic University of Ghana, a truly exceptional event unfolded in the magnificent MBA Room 1. The clock struck 11:30 am on March 8th, 2024attendees were treated to a profound exploration of the transformative economic ideas inspired by Pope Francesco.

The focus was squarely on the pontiff’s letter, penned in the wake of the influential event ‘The Economy of Francesco’, which took place in Assisi in 2022. This significant occasion marked a pivotal moment for thought leaders, economists, and scholars worldwide to converge on rethinking the paradigms of contemporary economic systems.

Francesca Botturi, a distinguished speaker from Switzerland, took the stage to explore deep into the essence of Pope Francesco’s message. With a rich background in the subject matter, Botturi illuminated how the Pope’s insights are not merely theoretical constructs but actionable guidance that has profoundly impacted her professional endeavours. Through her narrative, the audience gained an intimate understanding of how these recommendations are being implemented across various sectors to foster an economy that is more inclusive, sustainable, and attuned to the moral imperatives of our time.

The program, aptly titled “The Economy of Francesco”, provided a platform for rigorous intellectual exchange and practical reflection on how the economic models of the future can be reshaped in light of ethical considerations. The discourse underscored the urgent need for a paradigm shift towards an economy that prioritizes human well-being, environmental stewardship, and social justice, echoing the Pope’s vision for a more equitable world.

Facilitated by Dr. Mrs. Vida Korang, a Senior Lecturer with a profound understanding of the complexities inherent in management and global economic systems, the event was both enlightening and inspiring. Dr. Korang’s expertise and passion for economic reform were evident as she expertly guided the discussions, helping to bridge the gap between the philosophical underpinnings of Pope Francesco’s letter and the practical challenges faced by today’s economic stakeholders.

The Catholic University of Ghana, through this program, has once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering a dialogue that transcends traditional academic boundaries. It has provided a space for critical reflection on the role of ethics in economic policy and practice, challenging participants to consider how they, too, can contribute to the creation of an economy that truly serves the common good.

As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, from climate change to widening economic disparities, the insights from ‘The Economy of Francesco’ serve as a beacon of hope and a call to action. The event not only highlighted the need for change but also showcased the potential for collective efforts to usher in an era of economic systems that are more just, sustainable, and aligned with the core values of humanity.