Sena Agbeko misses WBA Super Middleweight Title bout

Ghanaian Super Middleweight boxer Sena Agbeko who has really worked his way into the limelight of world boxing has been pulled out of the top Showtime Boxing show on Saturday April 22, 2023 against David Morrell as the main undercard in the bill of Garcia against Davis at in the USA.

He has been replaced with former 2012 Olympic Light heavyweight bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao.

Reports say he is not licensed by the Nevada State Athletics Commission.

The bout was the most high profile of the under cards on the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis bill at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Agbeko has a record of 27 wins (21KO) and two defeats, while the Cuban-native who came to Minneapolis to begin his pro career in 2019, Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) has quickly shown off the talents that made him a standout in Cuba’s storied amateur scene.

The 25-year-old captured an interim title by dominating then-unbeaten Lennox Allen in August 2020 in just his third pro fight. Morell, who trains in Texas with renowned coach Ronnie Shields, added two dominant knockout victories in 2022 as he stopped Kalvin Henderson in June before a 12th-round TKO of the previously unbeaten Aidos Yerbossynuly in November.

Agbeko 31 said he wants to bring the title home to Ghana to prove that Ghana still has the warriors to become champions, but false reports has deprived him the opportunity.

He trained as a journalist while growing in the motherland at the Ghana Institute of Journalism before moving to the boxing gym in the USA.

He loved training and hard work, so it is not surprising that he has reached this height in boxing.

Sena Agbeko was ranked as the ninth contender in the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Middleweight division in the latest rankings released by the body.

Also known as “The African Assassin”, Agbeko has been on a three-fight winning streak though Morrell was the heavy favourite to win the bout.

Morrell has won seven of his eight professional bouts via knockouts after an impressive amateur career.

Its really bad news for Sena Agbeko as despite being cleared by Dr. Michael Seiff, a neurosurgeon who’s been practicing for over 35yrs.

The event is promoted by GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions.