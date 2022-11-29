Sena Agbeko Tipped For 2022 SWAG Professional Boxer Of The Year

Ghanaian Journalist turned boxer, Sena Agbeko has been highly tipped for the 2022 SWAG Professional Boxer Of The Year Award.

He is Ghana’s world title hopeful Sena as he has been named in the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) top 15 boxers in the Super Middleweight division rating.

Also known as the “African Assassin”, the GIJ product really fought his way into the World top ratings after defeating top contenders in the United States, like Daniel Mendez, Apollo Thompson, Winfred Harris Jnr and Isaiah Steen.

Sena Agbeko is currently the US-WBC Champion, and ranked No.15 just behind Edgar Berlanga and Anthony Dirrell who are ranked 13th and 14th respectively.

Mexican Superstar Saul Canelo Alvarez holds the charm in the 168 lbs division whiles Caleb Plant, Christian Mbili and Daniel Jacobs are in the top three.

Sena, who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana takes inspiration from the legendary Azumah Nelson, Ike Bazooka Quartey, D.K Poison, Joseph Agbeko and Joshua Clottey.

Boxing Promoter, Alex Ntiamoah Boakye and Boxer Writer, Sam Nana Gold, Samuel Gyan, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) are some of the boxing experts who believe Sena Agbeko has worked very hard this year, and deserve recognition by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).