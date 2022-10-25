Sena Agbeko wins again in the USA

Ghana’s mediaman cum boxer, Sena Agbeko shocked fans when he beat the over hyped Isaiah Steen by a unanimous decision. (97-93, 96-94, 98-92).

Sena ‘The African Assassin’ Agbeko came in at 167.2 lbs whilst opponent, Isaiah Steen clocked 166.2 lbs for their super middleweight 10-rounder Friday night at the Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.

By the victory Sena Agbeko is nearing a shot at the main world title.

He has been very impressive in his last two bouts and he is getting more popular and becoming a fans favourite.

He thanked his fans “Time to kick everything into a higher gear! This is just the beginning. Thanks to God, my management team, coaching staff, Showtime and Salita promotions”.

This wasn’t an upset! It was a reintroduction to Sena 2.0. Took this fight on two weeks notice and still got the job done. You don’t have to get ready when you stay ready! Thanks to @showtimeboxing for the opportunity. The WARRIOR KING is HERE

He is a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in Accra.