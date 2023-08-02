Senam Okudzeto receives Swiss art prize

The British-American artist, researcher, writer and founder from Basel, Senam Okudzeto is awarded one of Switzerland’s highest art awards (50’000 Swiss francs).

The Paul Boesch Foundation thus honors the socio-politically relevant work of the artist with Ghanaian roots. The award ceremony will take place on August 24, 2023

at the Kunsthalle Bern, Switzerland.

Senam Okudzeto’s work encompasses writing, scholarly research and art practice within a

wide range of mediums, including painting, film, installation and social sculpture.

Her methodological practice of “Afro-Dada” forges narrative connections between unexpected vectors, an ongoing exploration of identity politics, material culture and critical responses to previously overlooked socio-economic and political histories. Her installations are designed to represent forgotten or unnoticed forms of material and architectural culture as carriers of lost or hidden histories with a focus on the genesis of contemporary West Africa and its diaspora.

Interwoven into these broader themes are ideas such as economics as an archive of social

relations and readings of Lacan in relation to race, performance and the gendered body.

These” conversations” take place within a theoretical discourse on feminism, African modernity and a general analysis of material culture.

This practice locates unexpected juxtapositions in the material culture of post-independence West Africa’s modernist narratives though her fluid identity and identifications as a West African who is also a European and of U.S. American descent.

The Award Ceremony will take place on Thursday, 24 August 2023, 6 p.m., at

Kunsthalle Bern, Helvetiaplatz.