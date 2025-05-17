Senanu Links Public Demands to Corruption in Ghana

Edem Senanu, Co-Chair of the Citizen’s Movement Against Corruption, has cautioned that excessive societal expectations on public officials are exacerbating corruption in Ghana.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints program, Senanu argued that demands for politicians to fund personal events such as funerals, weddings, and scholarships create financial pressures that drive unethical behavior.

“We are not paying officials to distribute money at social gatherings. Where do they get these funds? Such demands normalize corruption,” he stated. Senanu urged citizens to reassess these cultural norms: “Let’s stop demanding. Rethink this cycle.”

He also criticized Ghana’s soaring political campaign costs, noting that presidential campaigns now exceed $150 million, while parliamentary candidates spend hundreds of thousands of cedis. “When campaigns cost millions, misuse of state resources becomes inevitable,” he said, linking high expenditures to systemic graft.

Senanu’s remarks highlight a broader debate about accountability and ethical governance. While corruption is often framed as a failure of leadership, his analysis underscores societal complicity. Reducing pressure on officials, he argued, is critical to breaking the cycle of corruption and restoring trust in public institutions.