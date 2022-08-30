Senator Fortune Charumbira says PAP is committed to restore its image

Senator Fortune Charumbira, President of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) has revealed that the Bureau is committed to restore their battered image following the incidents of May 31 and June 01, 2021, that led to the suspension of parliamentary activities.

Senator Charumbira noted that for the first time in the history of PAP, each Region now chaired at least two Committees, deputises in at least two Committees and had at least two Rapporteurs.

“In so doing, the Bureau has underlined its commitment to the abiding values of fairness, equity and justice within the PAP by ensuring that no Region exercises undue dominance over the other.

“The Bureau has actualised the confirmatory statement you made in support of the principle of rotational leadership by ensuring that it is cascaded throughout all the structures of the PAP,” Senator Charumbira stated in a report made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

The PAP President stated this at the Strategic Reorientation Workshop for the Permanent Committees of the sixth Parliament in Midrand, South Africa convened on the African Union theme of 2022, “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development”,

“Rest assured that your Bureau intends to follow the same procedure in the recruitment of staff to vacant positions to guarantee that the cosmopolitan nature of our continent is reflected even in the staff complement at the institution.

“It is my hope that when the advertisements for vacant posts are advertised, Members will encourage qualified prospective employees from their various countries to apply for these positions,” Senator Charumbira stated.

The PAP President also highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation between Regional Economic Communities in Africa and their Parliamentary fora.

“As PAP, we recommit to strengthen regional parliamentary cooperation and relationships. This is in recognition of the fact that collaborative and mutual engagements of PAP and regional bodies embody the best hope for regional integration which is integral to the actualization of the foundational objectives of PAP,” he said.

Senator Charumbira highlighted on the improved relations of PAP with other organisations.

“It is gratifying to note that there is a rekindled spirit and interest to embrace PAP’s agenda with an overwhelming expression of support for PAP’s institutional programmes.

“Since then, there has been an unprecedented number of Ambassadors and national Parliaments expressing support for the Bureau, requesting courtesy calls and/or inviting the Bureau and the PAP to participate in various parliamentary activities,” he said.

He highlighted the commitment to mainstream gender issues and ensure that affirmative guidelines on gender equity and inclusiveness are prioritized.

To reposition the PAP within the African Union (AU) governance architecture, the Bureau has also taken initiatives towards forging lasting relationship with Organs and agencies of the Union.

PAP is scheduled to convene a Strategic Retreat with the African Union Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC) in September 2022.

The PAP-PRC Retreat will provide a platform for the PAP to outline the challenges it has been facing in fulfilling its mandate and, hopefully, elicit the full support of the PRC in resolving these challenges.