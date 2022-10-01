Send-off dinner party held for for retiring Director of GES in C/R

The Central Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Thursday organised a thanksgiving and birthday ceremony for Mrs Martha Owusu-Agyeman, immediate past Regional Director.

Directors of GES, Institutional Heads, and other stakeholders including Mr Kingsley Agyei -Boahene, the Regional Coordinating Director graced the occasion, which was held in the Cape Coast.

In series of fraternity and solidarity messages, speakers recounted the wonderful and motherly relationship she maintained since taking up the leadership of the Region as the Director of Education.

They said Mrs Owusu-Agyemang had always admonished members working under her and described her as ‘hardworking, resilient, and strict in terms of executing her roles and duties.’

“The good people of Cape Coast and Central Region as a whole had much confidence in you towards improving quality education delivery which you exceeded to their expectations” they added.

Mrs Owusu -Agyeman, retired from GES after 39 years of active service and has been replaced by Mrs Justine Ivy Apawu, the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipal Director of Education.

She thanked the staff, management and entire GES fraternity for the support, love and confidence they had in her, and recounted the struggles, challenges, and problems she went through executing her work.

“ Throughout my life journey, I have served GES well and I will forever be indebted to the Service.

“I wish to urge my hardworking staff and management to continue the good work and never relent until the ultimate goal is achieved “ she encouraged.

Mrs Owusu -Agyeman said though the Region was known as the citadel of education, more needed to be done and called for support from all angles to ensure education was significantly improved in the region.

The Retiring Director noted that education played critical role in nation building, therefore the management, staffs and Directors must recognise, motivate, and equip themselves to effectively carry out their duties to achieve the quality the country yearned for.

“Education remains the cornerstone of a progressive society, hence the need to appreciate those responsible for training the human resource,” Mrs Owusu -Agyeman noted.

She advised them to not relent in researching to be abreast of the new methods of teaching, especially in digital literacy to make good use of the new technology in the 21 century.

At the colourful celebration the dignitaries, invited guests, directors, among other representatives from various departments and institutions helped her to cut a huge cake amidst the popping of Champaign and declared a toast to the new milestone of the retiring Director.