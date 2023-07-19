Sending WhatsApp Messages to Unsaved Numbers Simplified

WhatsApp has enable a simple process for users to now send messages to unsaved numbers on their phones without stress.
Here’s how to do it:
- Update to the latest version of WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android smartphone.
- Open WhatsApp and tap on the “pen on paper” button at the top right corner to start a new chat.
- Now, tap on the search button on the top bar.
- Enter the phone number you want to send a message to.
- Tap on the “Chat” button in the search result.
Note that the phone number you want to send a WhatsApp message to should be registered on the app.
