Sending WhatsApp Messages to Unsaved Numbers Simplified

WhatsApp has enable a simple process for users to now send messages to unsaved numbers on their phones without stress. 

Here’s how to do it:

  • Update to the latest version of WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android smartphone.
  • Open WhatsApp and tap on the “pen on paper” button at the top right corner to start a new chat.
  • Now, tap on the search button on the top bar.
  • Enter the phone number you want to send a message to.
  • Tap on the “Chat” button in the search result.

Note that the phone number you want to send a WhatsApp message to should be registered on the app.

