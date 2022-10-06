Sendy Supply to Close Down, Lays Off 20% of Its Workers

Kenyan start-up Sendy has disclosed steps at shutting down Sendy Supply, one of its products, leading to a 20% of its staff lay off.

This is part of a strategy to focus making its e-commerce services seamless across Africa and comes barely three months after the company laid off 10% of its staff due to the “current realities impacting tech companies globally.”

Sendy Supply was initially built to make it possible for retailers to purchase affordable stocks directly from manufacturers and distributors. But the focus will now be shifted to Sendy Fulfilment, enabling online businesses to grow and offering retailers financing, end-to-end storage, packaging and delivery.

CEO and Co-founder of the company, Mesh Alloys said the new development is part of a wider strategic focus to “consolidate efforts around solutions that impact more customers and speak to the current and immediate market challenges.”

The company also enables the easy movement of small packages, medium-sized goods or large cargo, under the product Sendy Transport. All products will scale the startup’s goal to bolster the growth of businesses.

Ever since the last layoff in July, working effortlessly to ensure continuous acceleration despite the layoff and the tech downturn that has made some processes difficult, has been the company’s priority.

Its path forward is to aggressively develop its core business, Sendy Fulfilment, by exacerbating customer value. It believes that this consolidated service offers a massive opportunity in solving challenges that businesses, large and small, face with warehousing, packaging and last-mile delivery.