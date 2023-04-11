Senegal celebrates 63rd anniversary of independence

Senegal marked its 63rd anniversary of independence with a military parade Tuesday at the General de Gaulle Boulevard in the center of Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

Thousands of military men and civilians participated in the military and civil parade, with the theme “Defence and Security Forces and the Preservation of Natural Resources.”

At the end of the parade, Senegalese President Macky Sall congratulated all the units for their brilliant performance, noting that the presence and the pace of the defense and security forces reassure the level of preparation of the armies to face threats and ensure security and peace in the country. Enditem