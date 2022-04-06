Senegal celebrates its 62nd anniversary of independence

Senegalese President Macky Sall speaks at the end of military parade in Dakar, Senegal, on April 4, 2022. Senegal marked its 62nd anniversary of independence with a military parade in Dakar. (Photo by Dieylani Seydi/Xinhua)
Senegal marked its 62nd anniversary of independence with a military parade Monday at the Independence Square in the center of Dakar, the capital of Senegal, after a hiatus of two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 1,867 military and paramilitary men and women participated in the military parade, with the theme of “defense and security forces and national resilience.”

At the end of the parade, Senegalese President Macky Sall congratulated all the units for their brilliant performance, describing the parade as “impeccable.” He also pledged to give more resources to the defense and security forces and improve the morale of the troops to ensure that “Senegal is always safer,” given that security has become a major demand of citizens.

President Sall, who is also chairperson of the African Union for the year 2022, made another pledge in a televised speech to the nation Sunday evening.

“Considering the high risk of shortages and soaring prices due to the global crisis, I call for a general mobilization to increase and further enhance our agricultural, livestock and fishing products,” he said. Enditem

