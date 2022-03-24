Senegal economy to grow 5.5 percent in 2022 – IFC

The Senegalese economy is recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to grow by 5.5 percent this year, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has said.

The World Bank subsidiary made this prediction in a statement released Tuesday in Dakar, on the occasion of a visit by its general director, Makhtar Diop.

“A strong and dynamic private sector is essential to consolidate this recovery momentum. IFC stepped up its investment in Senegal in 2021,” the statement said.

It said the IFC’s activities in Senegal include support for vaccine production, digital infrastructure, renewable energy, manufacturing and agricultural value chains.

Diop’s visit to Senegal is intended to demonstrate the IFC’s commitment to Plan Senegal Emergent (PSE) and to reaffirm its support for the Senegalese private sector, the engine of job creation and economic growth, the statement said.

Discussions with his Senegalese hosts will focus on the IFC’s strategy in Senegal and how the IFC can strengthen its support for the country’s private sector development ambitions, notably through the creation of markets and jobs in the infrastructure, health, housing, tourism, agri-food, digital and finance sectors, the statement said. Enditem