Senegal extends help to communities affected by heavy rains

The Senegalese government and partners have moved to help communities impacted by recent heavy rains, especially in the suburbs of the capital and localities in the interior of the country.

Interior minister Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome visited the hardest-hit areas of Dakar on Sunday afternoon, after chairing a meeting in the morning on recovery efforts instructed by President Macky Sall.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Territorial Governance, Development and Territorial Planning Oumar Gueye, and experts, representatives and partners of the country’s services related to flood control.

Heavy rains drenched concessions in many districts of the departments of Pikine, Keur Massar and Rufisque, cutting off roads and disrupting operations of shops and essential services.

On Saturday, Oumar Gueye, spokesperson for the Senegalese government and mayor of Sangalkam, urged local elected officials, in particular mayors and presidents of departmental councils, to support the populations affected by the floods.

He provided pumps to the communities in Sangalkam affected by heavy rains to speed up recovery efforts.

Minister of Trade and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Aminata Assome Diatta went to Keur Massar, the department hardest hit by the heavy rains, to help local communities hit by floods.

Since 2005, Senegal has been repeatedly affected by bad weather, which caused significant material damage and loss of human lives.

The government has since build works and resettled populations in flood-prone areas to better cope with the situation. Enditem