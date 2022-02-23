Senegal inaugurates new stadium

Senegalese President Macky Sall has inaugurated a new stadium in Diamniadio, 30 km from the capital, Dakar.

The “Abdoulaye Wade” stadium, named after Senegal’s third president, was built a Turkish company at a cost of 155 billion CFA francs (about 267.9 million U.S. dollars), authorities said.

In addition to the main playground with a hybrid lawn, the stadium also has two training grounds, a field with an eight-lane track, a museum, a solar power station, and water treatment plants.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Liberian President George Weah, Gambian President Adama Barrow, and Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Embalo were also present at the inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The stadium also includes a presidential lounge, four 1,400-seat VIP boxes, an 800-seat press box with 40 commentator positions, a 200-seat press room, four changing rooms, and other technical facilities. Enditem