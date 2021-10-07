Senegal intercepts over 100 mostly Gambian migrants off southern coast

Security agents intercepted a boat with 103 mostly Gambian migrants, believed to be heading for Europe, off Senegal’s southern coast overnight Monday, the Senegalese Press Agency (APS) has reported.

Of the 103 men, are aged 18-24, 102 are Gambian nationals and one is a Bissau-Guinean citizen living in Gambia, the APS reported Tuesday.

Initial questioning revealed that the 103 were to join about 50 other migrants later.

The 103 migrants are now in the custody of Senegalese defense and security forces at the Kaffountine gendarmerie station, in Bignona department, the APS said. Enditem