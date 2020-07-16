Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action reported on Wednesday 126 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 8,369 in Senegal.

According to the spokesperson of the health ministry Dr. Mamadou Ndiaye, among the 804 tests done in the past 24 hours, the health authorities detected 90 follow-up contact cases, 34 community transmission cases and two imported ones at Dakar’s international airport.

Three deaths were registered, bringing the death toll of COVID-19 to 153 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Senegal, Ndiaye said during the daily briefing.

A total of 5,605 patients had been cured since March 2, he said, adding that 25 were discharged from hospitals and treatment centers in the past 24 hours.

Four months after the closure of its air space on March 20, Senegal opened completely this Wednesday its air borders.

Eight airlines, including Air France, have scheduled flights departing from Senegalese capital’s Blaise Diagne International Airport. However, Senegal is still excluded from the list of countries whose citizens can travel freely to European Union.

In a press release obtained by Xinhua, Senegalese minister of Tourism and Air Transports Aloune Sarr has laid out details of sanitary measures to implement during this COVID-19 period.

According to him, airlines can board passengers flying to an airport in Senegal only when they can present original certificates of COVID-19 tests showing negative results. Those tests must be taken within seven days prior to departure dates.

Senegalese authorities had asked airlines and passengers to comply with the measures announced to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus.

