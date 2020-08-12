Senegal on Wednesday reported 207 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 11,587 in the west African country.

This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in Senegal on March 2 that its daily tally surpassed 200 cases.

Of the 207 new cases, 92 were follow-up contact cases and 115 community-transmission ones, Ministry of Health and Social Action spokesperson Mamadou Ndiaye told a daily update on the pandemic.

A total of 1,842 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

The number of community-transmission cases surged after the Tabaski festival, when many Senegalese travelled back home around the end of July, Ndiaye said.

According to Ndiaye, 74 more patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centers, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,523.

The death toll related to COVID-19 rose to 242, after four additional deaths were registered in the previous 24 hours in Senegal.

According to local media, Senegalese president Macky Sall has not ruled out the possibility of enforcing a partial lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.

A local state of emergency could be declared in the Dakar, Thies and Diourbel regions, which have the highest numbers of infections.

Senegal is one of the first African countries to report a confirmed case of COVID-19. The first case was a French national returning from France after vacation.