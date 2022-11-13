Senegal star player Sadio Mane part of squad for World Cup

African Champions Senegal has named a 26-member squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with star striker Sadio mane included despite injury concerns.

The 30-year-old forward was forced off in the first half of Bayern Munich’s 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen.

The German champions said he had an injury “to the head of his right fibula” and would miss Saturday’s game against Schalke.

Senegal begins their Group A campaign against the Netherlands on 21 November.

“We are monitoring the situation and we sent a doctor from the federation,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said at a press conference in the Senegalese capital Dakar on Friday.

As his country’s record goal scorer, with 34 goals in 93 caps, Mane’s fitness is key to Senegal’s chances and Cisse would be sweating on his availability ahead of their opener against the Dutch, with matches against hosts Qatar (25 November) and

Kalidou Koulibaly, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in July, captained Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year.

Herewith the list of players, the technical team of the West African side has settled on for the World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea).

Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abdou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis).

Midfielders: Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamadou Loum Ndiaye (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), and Ismaila Sarr (Watford).