Senegal Swears In New President, Tinubu Shows Up

Senegal’s president-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has assumed government control from Macky Sall whose legacy as president since 2012 ended.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in on Tuesday as the West African nation’s fifth and youngest president, promising to restore stability and bring economic progress.

The 44-year-old former tax inspector overcame Amadou Ba, the candidate of outgoing President Macky Sall’s ruling coalition, by a landslide in the first round of voting, reflecting high hopes for change in the country of around 18 million.

Faye took the oath of office at a ceremony with his two wives in attendance.

Some heads of state and regional representatives attended the inauguration, including Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The military juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger also sent representatives.

The smooth transition was a welcome boost after three years of unprecedented political turmoil in Senegal that had raised concern about democratic backsliding in the coup-prone region of West Africa, where juntas have seized power and cut ties with traditional Western allies in favour of Russia.