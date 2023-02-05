Senegal wins 7th Championship of African Nation

Senegal confirmed their newly found continental superiority by winning the 7th Championship of African Nation (CHAN) after beating host nation Algeria in the finals on Saturday evening.

The Lions secured the historic win through a penalty shoot-out which saw them win 5-4 over host nation Algeria, after regulation time and 30 minutes of extra time at the Nelson Mandela Sports Stadium in Algiers.

Senegal last year won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after years of elusion, and made it double by winning the second-tier competition on the continent made for locally based players.

Both sides converted their kicks successfully until Algeria player Kendouci hits the crossbar to hand the west Africans their first win.

They became the first West African side to win the competition since its inception.