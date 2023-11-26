Senegalese minister calls for peace, security in WAEMU area

The sixth meeting of the High-Level Committee on peace and security in the area of the member countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) opened Friday in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

“To meet security challenges, it is necessary and urgent to pool our forces,” said Senegalese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad Ismaila Madior Fall at the opening of the meeting, noting that “without security, everything collapses.”

He was glad to see that many initiatives are being taken by WAEMU member states in terms of combating insecurity and strengthening peace and security, emphasizing the imperative to put in place a policy for peace and security.

It is necessary to strengthen the support of our defense and security forces, particularly in equipment, training and intelligence, he added.