Senegalese president appoints new Constitutional Council president

Senegalese President Macky Sall has appointed Judge Mamadou Badio Camara as President of the Constitutional Council who will replace Papa Ousmane Sakho, whose term of office has ended, an official source said Friday.

“The President of the Republic has appointed by decree number 2020-1573 of 1 September, Mamadou Badio Camara as President of the Constitutional Council,” the Senegalese Presidency said in a statement.

Mamadou Badio Camara, a former First President of the Supreme Court had already joined the Constitutional Council in July 2021.

The statement said that Awa Dieye, a lawyer, has also been appointed a member of the Constitutional Council. Enditem