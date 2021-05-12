Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Tuesday evening that he appreciated China’s gesture of solidarity by providing vaccine support for his country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through his social media, the Senegalese president welcomed the “important donation” offered by China to Senegal which includes a batch of Sinopharm vaccine.

According to a press release from the Chinese Embassy in Senegal, through this important donation, China reaffirms its friendship and solidarity with its brother Senegal as well as its attachment to China-Senegalese cooperation.

The Chinese Embassy in Senegal announced that the donation would be arriving in Senegal by the end of this week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday granted emergency approval for China’s Sinopharm vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive validation from WHO for its safety, effectiveness and quality.

It is also WHO’s first authorization for a vaccine from a developing country. Enditem