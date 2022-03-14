Senegalese Stakeholders Meet On Community Competition Framework, ERCA 

In collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and SMEs of the Republic of Senegal, the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) organised, on 7 March 2022, at Hôtel Fleur de Lys in Dakar, an advocacy and sensitisation workshop for national competition stakeholders in Senegal.

The workshop brought together experts from the Ministries of Trade and SMEs, Industry, Economic Affairs, Planning and Cooperation, Finance, national regulatory authorities, sectoral agencies, Employers, the Chamber of Commerce, the Bar Association, business associations, consumer associations, etc.. The objectives of the workshop were to inform Senegalese stakeholders of the existence of ERCA, sensitise the Government on the need to domesticate the ECOWAS Supplementary Competition Acts and prepare the minds of stakeholders on the future interventions of ERCA.

The opening ceremony of the workshop featured two addresses. The first was by Dr. Simeon Koffi, Acting Executive Director of ERCA, and the second by Mr. Alioune Badara Ba, Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Trade and SMEs, representing the Minister of Trade and SMEs of the Republic of Senegal.

Taking the floor first, Dr. Simeon Koffi, after welcoming the participants and thanking them for their presence, expressed, on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission President and of the Commissioner for Trade, Customs and Free Movement of Persons, his profound gratitude to the President of the Republic, the Government and the Senegalese people for accepting to host the current meeting, and more particularly to the Ministry of Trade and SMEs for the efforts made in preparation of the meeting.

Recalling the objective of the meeting, which was to ensure the ownership of the ECOWAS regional competition framework by Senegalese stakeholders, the speaker stressed the need for collaboration between ERCA and state and non-state actors in order to ensure the implementation of the regional competition framework. He then noted that the collaboration will include information gathering and experience sharing, before calling on Member States to engage in an in-depth dialogue and adopt harmonised policies in readiness for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreements.

Outlining the objectives of the workshop, Dr. Koffi appealed to Member States to adopt a common position in the context of negotiations on competition, before re-stating the themes to be discussed during the workshop break-out sessions.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Trade and SMEs of the Republic of Senegal, Mr. Alioune Badara Ba, Technical Adviser at the Ministry, expressed his satisfaction at the opportunity to open the workshop, before noting that the meeting was part of the implementation of the regional competition framework. After thanking ECOWAS for its contribution in the area of competition, Mr. Badara Ba stated that it was necessary to implement the provisions of the regional competition framework to regulate the operations of the regional market. He added that competition is a development driver and a real catalyst to protect consumers.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Senegalese Government to support any initiative for the development of competition, he informed the participants that Senegal has already put in place an adaptation project to replace the Competition Commission with a strong competition authority with powers and adequate resources. Finally, he invited the stakeholders to take ownership of the recommendations that will come out of the workshop and reiterated the Ministry’s readiness to provide all the necessary support to the outcomes of the workshop, before declaring the advocacy and sensitisation workshop on the ECOWAS Regional Competition Framework duly open.

Three presentations were made after the opening ceremony. The first focused on the ECOWAS Regional Competition Framework, ERCA, its mandate, functions and powers, actions and future prospects. The second centred on competition policy in Senegal and the third on ERCA’s operationalisation instruments adopted in December 2021. The presentations were followed by discussions.

Sequel to discussions in plenary, the participants were divided into three groups. Each group discussed a theme with a view to making recommendations to ensure the domestication and implementation of Community competition rules in Senegal.

Lastly, in order to establish fora for information sharing and collaboration with all stakeholders, the ERCA delegation held bilateral meetings, on 8 March 2022, with a number of national stakeholders, including the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (ARMP), the Ministry of Industry and Trade, socio-professional associations, and the Private Sector Development Directorate (DDSP), which is under the Ministry of the Economic Affairs, Planning and Cooperation.