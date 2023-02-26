Senegal’s Abdoulaye Thiam elected president of AIPS Africa

He takes over from Nigerian Mitchell Obi who opted not to run for re-election after ten years

Abdoualye Thiam is the new AIPS Africa president. Thiam who heads the National Sport Press Association of Senegal was elected President on Saturday, February 25, the final day of the three day of the AIPS Africa congress in Dakar. He takes over from Nigerian Mitchell Obi who opted not to run for re-election after ten years.

Morocco’s Morad Moutaouakkil who stepped down from vying for the position of president, retained his first vice president seat unopposed following the withdrawal of Sudan’s Mufti Mohammed and Nazim Bessol of Algeria.

Bessol who previously served as member was elected in the second round of voting as one of the four vice presidents with a majority 10 votes.

With 16 votes Chris Mbaisi of Kenya was the highest elected vice president, followed by Ms Bertille Missi Bikoun of Cameroon who got 15 votes while Mali’s Oumar Baba Traoré had 10 votes.

Musa Sise from the Gambia will serve as AIPS Africa’s Secretary General. He was voted by acclamation after the withdrawal of the former SG William Ezah.

Mrs Liliane Nshimirinana from Burundi was the only candidate for the treasurer’s position. This is the first time in AIPS Africa that a woman will serve in this position.

Four new members were voted with Jerome Tiendrebeogo from Burkina Faso leading with 17 votes, Kodjo Avuletey of Togo received 14 votes, Fridolin Wambombo from Central Africa Republic got 12 votes and Ms Kadiatou Traoré from Guinea got 11 votes.

This is the first time that a Senegalese will lead the continental body. “As we agreed on the top positions, we want to show the way we are going to as a new team presenting Africa as a united continent with a will to move things forward,” a delighted president Thiam said in a packed congress room in Dakar.

“I’m happy that our fellow African colleagues understood this and thank them for the trust.”

List of Executive Committee members

President:

Abdoulaye Thiam – Senegal

1st Vice President:

Morad Moutaouakkil – Marocco

Vice-Presidents:

Chris Mbaisi – Kenya

Ms Bertille Missi Bikoun – Cameroom

Oumar Baba Traoré – Mali

Nazim Bessol – Algeria

General Secretary

Musa Sisse

Treasurer

Liliane Nshimirinana

Members:

Jerôme Tiendrebeogo – Burkina Faso

Kodjo Avuletey – Togo

Fridolin Wambobo Kpengoulagna – Central African Republic

Kadiatou Traoré – Guinea

SOURCE AIPS Africa