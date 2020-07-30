Senegal’s COVID-19 cases surpassed the 10,000-mark on Thursday after 145 new cases were confirmed, Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action announced.

During the daily briefing of the epidemic situation in Senegal, the health ministry’s spokesperson Dr. Mamadou Ndiaye said that after testing 1,547 samples in the past 24 hours, 145 came back positive, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 10,106 in the country.

They were 116 follow-up contact cases and 29 community transmission ones, Ndiaye precised.

Seventy patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centers during the same period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,725 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Senegal.

The death toll related to COVID-19 rose to 204 with four additional deaths recorded by the health authorities in the past 24 hours.

Senegal lifted state of emergency and curfew on June 30, and the epidemic situation start worsening since.

Between July 1 and July 30, the country reported a total of 3,313 new cases, representing approximately 33 percent of the total number of confirmed cases. A total of 92 deaths were also reported during the same period, 45 percent of the death toll.

With the traditional Tabaski celebration coming on July 31, Senegalese health ministry called on the population to strictly respect the preventive measures in order not to have another wave of epidemic after the festival.

