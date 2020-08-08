Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action reported this Saturday 116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 11,003 cases in this West African country.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry Mamadou Ndiaye, among the 1,576 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 116 came back positive, including 63 follow-up contact cases and 53 community transmission ones.

The cumulative number of recoveries reached 7,329 after 143 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centers during the same period, Ndiaye added.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Senegal continued its trend of increasing. With four additional deaths registered on Friday, the country now has 229 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic since its outbreak on March 2 in Senegal.

On Friday, Senegalese Interior Ministry announced that all sorts of gathering would be banned in public space across the country due to the worrying increase of community transmission cases.