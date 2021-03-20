Senegal’s COVID-19-related deaths passed the 1,000 mark on Friday, the Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action announced on Friday in its daily update.

According to COVID-19 update published by the ministry, eight additional deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,003 deaths.

The country’s health ministry also reported 113 new infections and 288 recoveries during the same period.

Senegal has seen fewer new infections and deaths in the past few weeks.

The Senegalese authorities have eased the curfew which is from midnight to five in the morning to promote the resumption of night work and the revival of economic activity.

On Thursday, Senegalese President Macky Sall and members of the government took their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm.

He stressed that vaccines are the only solution to the COVID-19 pandemic in Senegal and around the world.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Senegal, the West African country has reported 37,541 positive cases, including 33,931 recoveries and 1,003 deaths. Senegal’s first case of COVID-19-related death was reported on March 31, 2020.