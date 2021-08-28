Senegal’s environment minister recommends measures to better manage floods

Senegal’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Abdou Karim Sall recommended on Thursday in Dakar a series of measures to better contain the floods which have impacted the departments of Pikine, Rufisque and Keur Massar, suburbs of Dakar and some cities in the interior of the country.

“We must promote the results of research by highlighting information on the risks of flooding, their evolution in time and space, their consequences on the vulnerability of man and environment,” he recommended, during a meeting with senior territorial advisers.

The minister also recommended the establishment of an exhaustive database to know the risks associated with flooding, locate them, monitor them and assess their impact in terms of loss and damage suffered by the populations.

He said it is important to continue efforts to mobilize the necessary funding for the implementation of investments and operations of upkeep, maintenance and management of existing structures.

He further recommended the strengthening of the role of the regional committee for managing bad weather and their interrelations with the national committee, for the purpose of developing an action plan.