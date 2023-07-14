Senegal’s Export Promotion Agency elected ECOWAS TPO Network President

The 3rd General Assembly/Annual General Meeting of the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organization Network (TPON), which was held in Bissau, Guinea Bissau from 5th – 6th of July 2023, considered trade development and promotion activities within and beyond West African.

The meeting was organized with the support of the ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with International Trade Center (ITC).

On behalf of the Minister of Trade, Mr. Lassana FATI, Director General, Trade and Competition, Ministry of Commerce of Guinea Bissau, welcomed participants to Bissau.

He stressed the importance of the TPON in supporting MSMEs in the region and expressed confidence in the Network to promote regional trade activities for the benefit of business owners.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Ezra YAKUSAK, CEO of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council and outgoing President of the ECOWAS TPO Network, expressed appreciation to the ECOWAS Commission, ITC and the European Union for the technical and financial support provided to the Network.

He highlighted key achievements of the Network during his tenure from the implementation of its programmes and activities in a period marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as geo-political situations in West Africa and beyond.

He called on Members of the Network to re-double their efforts to mobilise resources and extend support to MSMEs. He concluded by thanking all members of the Network for the support accorded him during his tenure as the President.

On behalf of H.E Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Madame Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, expressed appreciation to H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of

Guinea -Bissau for the great hospitality and the provision of excellent facilities to the meeting delegates.

She recalled that the ECOWAS TPO Network was established to support businesses in the ECOWAS region to participate in global value chains. In line with the 4 x 4 Strategic Objectives (2022 – 2026) of the ECOWAS Management, she underscored the efforts of the Commission in promoting intra-regional and continental trade.

She concluded by commending the leadership of the President of the ECOWAS TPON and reiterated the support and commitment of the ECOWAS Commission to partner with the ECOWAS TPO Network with the view to supporting MSMEs to take advantage of market opportunities.

In her remarks, Ms. Miyoba LUBEMBA, ITC Senior Programme Officer-Institutional Strengthening, International Trade Centre (ITC), noted that ITC was honored to be a part of the journey of the ECOWAS TPO Network and recognized the financial and technical support of the European Union and ECOWAS towards the establishment and operationalization of the Network, as well as the leadership provided by the Bureau of the 3rd AGM.

She implored the TPON to adopt innovative strategies and digital technologies to enhance regional businesses’ efficiency, conformity to quality standards, and sustained competitiveness in the global economy.

The 3rd General Assembly / Annual General Meeting elected the Export Promotion Agencies of Senegal and The Gambia as the next President and Vice President, respectively, of the Network for the next year. The Network also considered progress of Implementation of Workplan for 2022-23, and proposed Workplan for 2023-24.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and officials of the National Trade Promotion Agencies of Member States, the representatives of ITC, as well as representatives from the ECOWAS Commission and UEMOA Regional Trade Promotion Organisations Network.

The ECOWAS TPO Network is public-sector driven, comprising of National Export Promotion Agencies, and operates as a collaborative partner of the ECOWAS Commission in strengthening economic and commercial cooperation among ECOWAS Member States and with all trade partners around the world.