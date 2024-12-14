Senior Advisor Nana Ohene Ntow Claims Ghana Would Have Faced “Dire Consequences” if NPP Had Won

Nana Ohene Ntow, Senior Advisor to Alan Kyerematen and founder of the Movement for Change, has stated that Ghana would have faced catastrophic consequences if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had emerged victorious in the recently concluded elections.

Speaking on TV3 on Saturday, December 14, Ntow outlined the challenges Ghana has endured under the NPP, citing issues like rampant corruption, economic mismanagement, increasing hardships for citizens, and the unchecked spread of illegal mining, or “galamsey.” He emphasized that the combination of these factors had placed the country in a precarious position.

“With the level of corruption, the arrogance of power, mismanagement, economic difficulties, and the destruction of our natural resources, if the NPP had won this election, Ghana was finished,” Ntow asserted.

He argued that the Movement for Change, led by Kyerematen and other like-minded individuals, had been built on a clear call for urgent reform. According to Ntow, the widespread dissatisfaction with the NPP administration highlighted the need for a change in leadership that would prioritize hope, accountability, and meaningful governance.

Ntow’s comments follow the December 7 elections, where John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won with 56.55% of the vote, defeating Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP, who secured 41.61%. Ntow said the election outcome reflected a clear rejection of the status quo and warned that an NPP victory in the face of mounting challenges could have led Ghana to an irreversible decline.

While he acknowledged that the changes brought by the election may not be immediately transformative, Ntow described the result as a pivotal moment in the country’s political evolution, offering a chance to reset and reshape Ghana’s future direction.