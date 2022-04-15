Senior al-Shabab terrorist surrenders in SW Somalia

A senior al-Shabab terrorist who has been staging attacks in Baidoa town, Southwest State in Somalia surrendered to government security forces on Wednesday, the military said on Thursday.

The Somalia National Army (SNA) Radio said Mohamed Mohamud Fanah, who has been fighting for the terror group for the past five years, defected to the local SNA officials in Baidoa.

The SNA displaced the photos of the terrorist who said has abandoned the militant group’s ideology of causing horrific acts of atrocities against the Somali people.

“Fanah denounced the ideology of al-Shabab and pledged to help Somali authorities with intelligence on al-Shabab,”

the SNA Radio reported.

Several al-Shabab leaders have surrendered to government forces in the recent past amid intensified security operations across the country. Enditem