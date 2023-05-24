Senior CPC official meets foreign representatives attending news agency forum

Li Shulei, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Wednesday met with foreign representatives who attended the China-Central Asia News Agency Forum in Beijing.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the China-Central Asia Summit held last week has drawn up a new blueprint for cooperation between the two sides, providing strategic guidance and identifying the pathway for building an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

The media on both sides should continue to enhance solidarity and mutual trust, contribute to deepening cultural exchanges and mutual learning, and jointly promote China-Central Asia relations as well as regional peace and development, Li added.

The foreign representatives said they look forward to strengthening institutionalized exchanges with Chinese media and deepening practical cooperation on media and culture to foster cultural affinity and promote amity among the people.