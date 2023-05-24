Senior CPC official meets foreign representatives attending news agency forum

By
Xinhua
-
0
The China-Central Asia News Agency Forum is held in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2023. A forum on strengthening collaboration among media outlets in China and Central Asian countries was held in Beijing on Tuesday. The China-Central Asia News Agency Forum, themed on
The China-Central Asia News Agency Forum is held in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2023. A forum on strengthening collaboration among media outlets in China and Central Asian countries was held in Beijing on Tuesday. The China-Central Asia News Agency Forum, themed on "boosting media cooperation to promote the building of a China-Central Asia community with a shared future," was one of the achievements of the recently concluded China-Central Asia Summit. The forum was initiated and hosted by China's Xinhua News Agency and attended by heads and representatives of media outlets from five Central Asian countries, namely, the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kabar News Agency of Kyrgyzstan, Khovar News Agency of Tajikistan, Media Turkmen News Agency and Uzbekistan National News Agency. During the forum, a consensus was reached among media outlets in China and the five Central Asian countries to strengthen and expand cooperation further, aiming to elevate its scope and explore additional avenues of collaboration. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Li Shulei, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Wednesday met with foreign representatives who attended the China-Central Asia News Agency Forum in Beijing.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the China-Central Asia Summit held last week has drawn up a new blueprint for cooperation between the two sides, providing strategic guidance and identifying the pathway for building an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

The media on both sides should continue to enhance solidarity and mutual trust, contribute to deepening cultural exchanges and mutual learning, and jointly promote China-Central Asia relations as well as regional peace and development, Li added.

The foreign representatives said they look forward to strengthening institutionalized exchanges with Chinese media and deepening practical cooperation on media and culture to foster cultural affinity and promote amity among the people.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here