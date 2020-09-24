Senior High Schools in the Eastern Region are undergoing the third phase of disinfection in preparedness towards the re-opening of schools on October 5, 2020.

The seven-day exercise started simultaneously on Wednesday September 23, 2020 with schools in four regions, namely Greater Accra, Central, Eastern and Upper West regions.

The exercise, which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES), in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited is part of government’s measures in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facilities disinfected in the schools included; dining halls, assembly halls, administration blocks, libraries, ICT blocks, dormitories, bungalows, classrooms among others.

Zoomlion also used its disinfection atomizers to spray open spaces and surfaces of the schools.

Some of the schools disinfected on the first day in the Region included; Osiem SHS, New Juaben SHS, Koforidua Secondary Technical, Koforidua Technical Institute, Ghana Senior High School and Ofori Panin SHS.

Mr John Kofi Beantey Jnr, the Headmaster of Ofori panin SHS said the school had put in measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and explained that a maximum of 25 students would be kept in a class and 18 students per a dormitory.

Mr Beantey Jnr however, stressed the need to support the school with more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) particularly face masks and hand sanitizers to protect the students.

He commended Zoomlion for the continuous exercise and the government for managing the pandemic successfully and asked that everyone adhered to the preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Mr Agualey Teye-Bi-Tey, Vice Principal of St. Paul Technical School at Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North Municipal said the school had a COVID-19 team to control and manage the disease, but stressed the need for the students to observe the preventive protocols to avoid endangering lives.

He said the school was expecting 450 students and assured that there were enough rooms for students to avoid crowding.

Speaking to Journalists, Mr George Aguadze, the Eastern Regional Manager of Zoomlion revealed that the exercise would cover 140 SHSs and Technical Schools and over 2,000 Basic Schools in the region.

He commended the Regional Education Director and the School Heads for their cooperation in ensuring the success of the disinfection exercise.